A group fight has broken out in Huntly with people wielding machetes and baseball bats.

Police were called to the fight on Semple St at about 11.05am today following a number of calls from concerned residents.

There were about 15 people involved in the brawl.

Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry of Waikato District Command Centre said 12 police units were in attendance.

He said an ambulance had been called to treat one patient who was still conscious.