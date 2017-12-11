A man jailed in the High Court at Rotorua for a vicious attack on a police officer tried to climb a glass partition to get to a crying woman in the public gallery.

Two prison officers and a security guard struggled with Arch Arthur Bo Harvey for about 20 seconds today after he jumped up and reached over the partition to the woman who was yelling out she loved him.

Harvey then got a finger grip on the partition and was thrashing around refusing to let go.

Arch Arthur Bo Harvey while he was being sentenced today in the High Court. Photo/Stephen Parker

Justice Christine Gordon had just sentenced Harvey, 24, to seven years and one month in prison after he had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to a Rotorua police officer.

Advertisement

Justice Gordon also imposed a minimum non-parole period of half the sentence, as opposed to the usual non-parole period of one third. She said it was to recognise the seriousness of the attack on a police officer.

Justice Gordon described the July 20 attack as unprovoked, vicious and brutal on a police officer carrying out his duty.

On the night of the attack, Harvey had drunk a large amount of alcohol at a family birthday and according to his lawyer, Martin Hine, had no recollection of what happened.

Harvey called police before midnight but did not tell the operator why he needed help.

When police arrived at the Te Ngae Rd address a man was arrested after a woman, who was bleeding, said she had been assaulted by him.

As the police officer was crouched down dealing with the man he had just arrested, Harvey crept up behind him with a tomahawk and struck him across the head.

The police officer was knocked unconscious, had a skull fracture and bruising to his brain.

Te Ngae Rd near where a police officer was seriously assaulted in July. Photo/file

Justice Gordon said Harvey threw the tomahawk in bushes by nearby shops and removed his pants and top. He climbed on a roof and watched as police searched for him.

He stayed there for several hours and wasn't arrested until the next day after he had returned home.

He later told police he didn't know the man he struck was a police officer, Justice Gordon said.

Justice Gordon said it weren't for the skill of the surgeons at Waikato Hospital, the consequences of the officer's injuries could have been worse.

Justice Gordon said the officer was a "strong, confident and capable man" before the attack and at the age of 30 had a career in the police to look forward to.

He had been unable to return to his job, still could not drive, had ongoing headaches, memory loss, hearing problems, sleep issues and mood swings.

Justice Gordon said it was not yet known if the officer would fully recovery from his head injuries, he had post traumatic stress disorder and needed to seek help from medical professionals.

"He wonders when this nightmare will end."

Justice Gordon's starting point for sentencing was 10 years, but she gave reductions of 5 per cent for remorse and 25 per cent for his guilty plea.

She noted he had 27 previous convictions, including one in 2011 when he was sentenced to six months' home detention for carrying a firearm and resisting police.

She cancelled Harvey's outstanding 29 hours community work outstanding from previous offending.

Crown solicitor Amanda Gordon appeared for the Crown.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Anaru Pewhairangi told the Rotorua Daily Post after the sentencing he was pleased the legal process had reached an end.

"This was a vicious attack on an officer who was working to keep our community safe. He required significant medical attention."