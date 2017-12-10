A woman is in hospital after being run over during a fight which saw people using sticks, garden tools and bats.

Tauranga police Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner, area manager investigations, said police received "multiple calls" reporting a large group of people fighting about 8.45pm yesterday outside a house in Lyn Grove, Papamoa.

The witnesses reported people fighting with what were thought to be sticks, garden tools and bats, he said.

"Several people were seen running through properties and multiple vehicles were seen leaving the address.

"There were several witnesses who saw a woman run over by a car outside the address. The woman is currently in hospital with what is thought to be a broken leg and a shoulder injury and she is in a stable condition."

A resident who lives nearby last night told the Bay of Plenty Times he heard "a bunch of skids" happening in Lyn Grove and then yelling started.

"Two guys came running through the back yard. And I just yelled out to them: Get the f*** off the property ... and one guy apologised and carried on running. Jumped the fence.

"Then another one, maybe a couple of minutes later, comes down and ... I'm like 'Dude, get the f*** off this property'."

The resident, who did not want to be named, said the third man ignored him and was walking up and down and then jumped the fence "and buggered off as well".

Minutes later another three males walked past, he said.

"Two of them had what looked to be like fence palings. And one of them... he had a gun. I know a gun when I see one.

"But I couldn't tell you if it was just like a slug gun or whether it was a .22 or something like that."

Turner encouraged more witnesses to come forward if they saw the crash or the fight.

People are asked to contact the Tauranga Police Station on 07 577 4300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.