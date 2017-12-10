Parched areas of Canterbury look set for a reprieve tomorrow as a front makes its way across the country.
It hasn't rained for nearly a month but the MetService this morning confirmed the region is in line for some light, but steady, showers for most of the day tomorrow.
The rainfall is the remnants of the front currently giving the West Coast and Fiordland a good soaking after a couple of weeks of dry weather.
Duty forecaster Tom Bell said temperatures across the country will also ease slightly later in the week as the southerly makes its way up the country.
As for today, the South Island will continue to get some rain as it moves its way north, but it would get lighter.
"We have a front moving up the South Island ... It's mostly going to affect southern areas, Southland, Otago and the West Coast today, looks like that's going to progress further northeast tomorrow, so Canterbury, Christchurch, can see some rain tomorrow."
Bell said it wouldn't be huge, but "it should be a reasonable amount".
Rain is forecast about 8am and will fall lightly throughout the day.
Thunderstorms are likely in the central North Island, around Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and eastern Waikato.
"There's a weak front sitting over Taranaki and Waitomo area at the moment and that's due to slowly move north and bringing some light showers. There may be a few showers also for the rest of the North Island and afternoon from about Manawatu, Whanganui northwards."
Thunderstorms were less likely in Auckland, he said.
The humid weather will also continue, he said, which was the result of warm, moist air coming down from the tropics.
Wellington is set to have another scorcher day with just a few northerlies, and the possibility of showers on Wednesday.
TODAY'S TEMPERATURES
Whangarei 25C
Auckland 25C
Hamilton 25C
Tauranga 24C
Wellington 22C
Christchurch 29C
Dunedin 22C
Queenstown 20C