Parched areas of Canterbury look set for a reprieve tomorrow as a front makes its way across the country.

It hasn't rained for nearly a month but the MetService this morning confirmed the region is in line for some light, but steady, showers for most of the day tomorrow.

The rainfall is the remnants of the front currently giving the West Coast and Fiordland a good soaking after a couple of weeks of dry weather.

Duty forecaster Tom Bell said temperatures across the country will also ease slightly later in the week as the southerly makes its way up the country.

As for today, the South Island will continue to get some rain as it moves its way north, but it would get lighter.

"We have a front moving up the South Island ... It's mostly going to affect southern areas, Southland, Otago and the West Coast today, looks like that's going to progress further northeast tomorrow, so Canterbury, Christchurch, can see some rain tomorrow."

There is a Heavy Rain Watch in force from midday Monday until midday Tuesday for Fiordland. The watch is associated with a front moving onto the far south of the South Island on Monday. For all the details please head to https://t.co/bcFLKY4OUU. ^AB pic.twitter.com/Wu2qzuEbfS — MetService (@MetService) December 9, 2017

Bell said it wouldn't be huge, but "it should be a reasonable amount".

Rain is forecast about 8am and will fall lightly throughout the day.

Thunderstorms are likely in the central North Island, around Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and eastern Waikato.

"There's a weak front sitting over Taranaki and Waitomo area at the moment and that's due to slowly move north and bringing some light showers. There may be a few showers also for the rest of the North Island and afternoon from about Manawatu, Whanganui northwards."

Thunderstorms were less likely in Auckland, he said.

The humid weather will also continue, he said, which was the result of warm, moist air coming down from the tropics.

If you live in the North Island you may have noticed an increase in the humidity today. This moist air has arrived from northern Australia and the subtropics, and it's planning to stick around for the next couple of days--at least through Tuesday in Auckland and Northland. 💦 pic.twitter.com/af5mfaHxxN — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 10, 2017

Wellington is set to have another scorcher day with just a few northerlies, and the possibility of showers on Wednesday.

TODAY'S TEMPERATURES

Whangarei 25C

Auckland 25C

Hamilton 25C

Tauranga 24C

Wellington 22C

Christchurch 29C

Dunedin 22C

Queenstown 20C