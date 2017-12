A driver of a car has died after colliding head on with a milk tanker near the Bay of Plenty town of Opotiki tonight.

Police were called at 8.55pm to a report of the crash on State Highway 2 in Kutarere, halfway between Ohope and Opotiki, a police spokeswoman said.

Police said no one else was injured.

SH2 is blocked between Rankin Rd and Kutarere Cemetery Rd, she said.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.