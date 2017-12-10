A Papamoa street has broken out into chaos tonight, with more than 20 members of the public calling police to report disorder and fighting.

There have been reports of gunshots and a person being hit by a car.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there had been multiple reports of disorder and fighting in and around Lyn Grove.

Police were first called about 8.45pm but it was not yet clear what had happened, the police spokeswoman said.

The police cars line up. Photo / Scott Yeoman

One Hartford Ave resident, who asked not to be named, was out walking his dog when he heard a car doing a burnout.

"[I saw] a grey car that looked beat up and had a smashed back windscreen speeding past the park. Then I saw two groups of people running through the Hartford Ave park.

"The second group had a slug gun and one of the guys was taking shots with it," he said.

Bay of Plenty Times reporter Scott Yeoman, who is at the scene, said officers armed with guns could be seen walking down the street.

Residents in the area had so far declined to talk to him.

There were at least eight police cars on Hartford Ave and Lyn Grove. Hartford had been cordoned off at both ends.

One person has asked on Facebook "what is happening", adding, "just had guys running through my backyard with baseball bats."

Another commenter said they could "hear screaming" and the sound of cars "taking off".

Photos of the scene show tyre tracks on the road.

A large police presence in Papamoa tonight after reports of a gang altercation. Photo / Scott Yeoman

Others on Facebook reported hearing loud bangs, like fireworks or gunshots.