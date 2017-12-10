Australia's Opposition leader has scored points with his daughters by arranging a video chat with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Labor leader Bill Shorten met with Ardern at SkyCity in Auckland last night to discuss issues including social justice and climate change over a steak dinner.

Great to catch up with New Zealand Prime Minister @jacindaardern for a steak. pic.twitter.com/NRBSiZBpPG — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) December 9, 2017

But it wasn't all politics - Shorten tweeted that "Jacindamania has spread across the Tasman", with his young daughters asking for him to take a selfie with the New Zealand PM.

But he decided to go the extra mile and surprise daughters Clementine and Georgette with a FaceTime call.

The girls sound star-struck in the brief call, with one squeaking out a nervous "Yes" when Ardern asked "have you got a marriage equality T-shirt on?"

When my daughters found out I was meeting New Zealand Prime Minister @jacindaardern, all they wanted was for me to get a selfie for them. I thought I would do one better... pic.twitter.com/BT89tZS3Po — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) December 9, 2017

Shorten has previously been applauded for his parenting skills after his wife shared a heartfelt letter he had written to his daughters on the UN's International Day of the Girl.

"You are the reason I come to work every day (and spend so much time away) because your amazing mother and I want a better future for you and every girl," he wrote.

"... Your futures are so bright, the opportunities are endless."