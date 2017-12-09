One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a car was driven into the water at Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui.

The accident happened about midday alongside Salisbury Wharf, near the intersection of The Mall and Salisbury Ave.

Early indications - according to reports from witnesses and a police officer at the scene - suggested the two elderly people inside the car were not badly injured.

A car crashed into the water at Pilot Bay. Photo/George Novak

However, a spokeswoman for St John Ambulance later said one person had been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

Witnesses told the Bay of Plenty Times the blue Nissan Micra was parked on the other side of the walkway when it started moving forward, crossing a pedestrian walkway and tipping over a small rock wall into the Tauranga Harbour.

The car was left with one wheel on dry land and the bonnet in the water.

The car went into the water near Salisbury Wharf. Image/Google Maps

The witnesses, who did not want to be named, said people on the busy beach rushed to help.

One of those helping hands was Russell Christian from the Mount, who said he was fishing on the wharf with his son when they heard a bang and turned around to see a car in the water.

"So I just immediately raced around and there was a couple of other guys here ... I just jumped in and started helping get them out – the gentleman and the lady that were in the car."

Christian, who volunteers for search and rescue, said in the space of five minutes it was "done and dusted".

"They weren't too bad. She'd had a bit of a knock to the head and possible whiplash, he seemed to be alright. But we just got them out and got them on to the concrete and sat with them and did a basic assessment and just waited for the emergency services to arrive."

He said his training kicked in.

"I'd done a first aid course recently actually so it sort of all just came back."

A car has gone into the water near Salisbury Wharf in Pilot Bay. Photo/Scott Yeoman

Christian said there were also two firefighters and a nurse nearby – all off duty – who came and helped.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the scene.

A police officer at the scene said it was two elderly people in the car.

"They've just exited the car park going the wrong direction and into the harbour."

The car was going to be towed from the water shortly.

He said two people had been taken to hospital but at that stage, it had not appeared they were seriously injured.

One of the witnesses who spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times was on the beach when the incident unfolded.

"I just heard the sound of the car hitting the kerb on this side, so I turned to look and the car's just gone straight over and ended up where it is there," the woman said.

"Quite a few guys on the beach just ran down and helped them out. A crowd formed pretty quickly but I think everyone was just really concerned for the people in the car."

She said the helpers got the people out of the car pretty quickly.

A car crashed into the water at Pilot Bay. Photo/George Novak

The other witness, who was sitting in a vehicle nearby, said the car "was quite fast going over".

"It was horrible because it went in and we couldn't believe our eyes. Poor old things."

The woman said everyone who helped was wonderful.

"They were holding the front of the car and they got this side and then they got the other side and got her very carefully out - took a while - and then they got him out," she said.

"Thank God there were no kids in the water. So lucky there was just no one walking through at the time."

Pilot Bay is a popular swimming spot in the Tauranga Harbour.