Two runners have been treated by paramedics after suffering heat exhaustion during the Omaha Half Marathon this morning.

One was taken to North Shore Hospital in a serious condition, while the other was still being assessed, a St John spokeswoman said.

Competitors faced temperatures in the high teens and low twenties during the race with moderate winds of around 20km/h.

Starting at 7.30am, competitors had to complete the 21km course in 3.5 hours.

Naji Abdeslam finished first with a time of one hour, 17 minutes.