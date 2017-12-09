Police searching for 20-year-old Fernside woman Emma Beattie are scaling back their efforts.

A large team of police officers and LandSAR volunteers have been involved in the search since she went missing on Friday, December 1 from her Fernside home.

They have searched along the Ashley River area where Beattie was thought to have been, but have been unable to locate her.

Emma Beattie hasn't been seen since December 1.

"Sadly we have now reached the point where all possible search options have been exhausted, and as such, our efforts will now be scaled back," said Senior Sergeant Paul Reeves, Rangiora Police.

Advertisement

"While there is now no official land-based search, enquiries are still ongoing into Emma's disappearance."

He urged anyone who had seen Beattie since she went missing and has not yet contacted police to please do so.

Any new information or leads will be assessed by the search teams.

Earlier this week, police said they believed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Beattie's disappearance.

Beattie has long blonde hair, and is believed to be wearing orange and black Nike shoes.