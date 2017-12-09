The water crisis in Morrinsville is continuing today, as contractors look for a leak in a critical pipeline.

About 6000 people in the Waikato town are being urged to use as little water as they can until the pipe between the treatment plant and the reservoir is repaired.

Matamata Piako District Council spokesman Eon Scott says a temporary supply has been rigged, using water from Fonterra and a council bore.

But Scott says the council is asking people to conserve water in the meantime.

He says that means only using it for personal hygiene, drinking, cooking and toilet flushing, where necessary.

Scott says the leak is quite deep and is among other pipes so is quite difficult to find.