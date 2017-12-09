Two people have died after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled on a Taranaki farm.

Emergency services were notified about the crash at 3.40pm, which occurred on private farmland in Whangamomona Valley, inland from Stratford.

Police are at the scene working to formally identify the two people.

Due to a crash near the Walter Stevens Overbridge, several lanes are blocked. Traffic is beginning to build.

Meanwhile, there has been a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway between Takanini and Papakura.

Police said a car overturned at about 6.40pm and the driver has been taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

Southbound lanes between Takanini and Papakura will be closed until the motorway is cleared.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via Great South Road.

The serious crash unit is investigating both incidents.