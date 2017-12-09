Police are continuing the search for missing Fernside woman Emma Beattie.

The 20-year-old from North Canterbury was last seen at 11pm on December 1, after leaving her family home on foot with nothing but a brown drawstring rucksack.

Eleven search and rescue teams have been scouring the Ashley River area today.

The search was set to conclude at 6pm at which point police will examine the information gathered and reassess what the next steps are.

Earlier this week police said they believed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Beattie's disappearance.

Police have launched extensive LandSAR searches for Beattie, focusing on areas including the Ashley River and Hillcrest Rd in Fernside.

Senior Sergeant Paul Reeves, who is in charge of the missing person's investigation, said the search was being conducted in close proximity to the family's address and teams were searching the riverbed as well as outbuildings on nearby properties.

On Wednesday Reeves said there was a possibility that Beattie had left the area but searches would remain in Fernside unless new information came to light.

Beattie has long blonde hair, and is believed to be wearing orange and black Nike shoes.

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Beattie. Anyone who may have seen he is urged to contact police immediately.