The heartbroken mother of a young man killed in a crash with the car's unlicenced 15-year-old driver is pleading with motorists to take care on the roads this Christmas.

Ben Eades, 25, died on Thursday night when the car he was in collided with another vehicle at a Dairy Flat intersection. The unlicensed driver - a 15-year-old girl - was also killed.

Eades' mother, Kay Moore, said people often failed to heed road safety messages until they were directly touched by tragedy.

"Who wants to be planning their child's funeral just before Christmas?," she said.

Advertisement

"You tell people things like don't drink and drive, always wear your seatbelt, don't speed, but until it actually happens to them they don't relate to it."

Some of her family members were taking their children to the scene of the horrific crash that claimed her son's life to give them a stark warning about how dangerous being a motorist could be.

"They want to show them what happens when you lose control of a vehicle to really bring it home," Moore said.

"Please, drive safely and sensibly and don't drink and drive. Find somebody willing to be a sober driver, or use an Uber. You do not want this happening to you."

She described her son as a "lovable rogue" who, despite being a bit mischievous, had a heart of gold.

"He did things he probably shouldn't have and we almost thought, 'Are we going to get that knock on the door with news like this'. But he seemed to have about 100 lives," she said.

"But he was just such a lovable person and everyone he met just really liked him."

Eades was a gifted piano player and loved the outdoors, but as he got a older, partying and socialising tended to take priority, his mother said.

Moore did not know what her son had been doing that night, nor any of the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"[They were] obviously doing stuff - I'm guessing - they shouldn't have been doing. I'm just presuming someone lost control in the car."

She didn't know the young female driver.

Eades was the eldest of two siblings and had four step-siblings. The family is from Orewa, north of Auckland.

His funeral will be held on Thursday.

Speaking the day after the crash, when a 51-year-old cyclist had also just lost his life after being stuck by a vehicle, acting Waitemata road policing manager Senior Sergeant Todd Moore-Carter said there was nothing worse than telling a family their loved one would not be home for Christmas.

"We had three people die overnight, and one is a teenage girl who had her whole life ahead of her," he said.

"Our staff across Auckland have been working hard on keeping our roads safe, but we simply can't do it without our communities' help."

"We are out because we want to change dangerous and risky driving behaviour in the hope it will stop 15-year-old teenagers dying on our roads or 51-year-old men who were just out cycling.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.

So far, 368 people have died on New Zealand's roads in the year to December 8, compared with 327 in the same period last year, 319 in 2015, 293 in 2014 and 253 in 2013.

Nineteen people died on the roads in the 2016/17 Christmas-New Year period, 12 the year before that, 16 in 2014/15 and seven the year before that, according to the NZ Transport Agency.

Last weekend Police and the NZTA launched the 'We Want You Here for Christmas' campaign, which is aimed at cutting the horror on our roads - and ensure we spend a safe festive season with our loved ones.

The NZTA said speed was the biggest determinant in whether anyone was killed, injured or managed to walk away from a crash.

"We want to everybody to actively take responsibility on our roads," NZTA safety and environment director Harry Wilson said.

"Police will be out there on the roads in the areas they know are of greatest risk. They are incredibly passionate about what they do, trying to keep all road users safe, but police can't be everywhere, and we're urging everyone to take responsibility for safety and do their part."