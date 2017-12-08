Two people have died in house fires overnight.

One died in the West Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill just before dawn.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underdown said the person was reported as being on fire at the property in Rustic Ave. They were alerted just before 6am.

It wasn't a large fire, but firefighters discovered a person dead at the scene.

Late last night a person died in a house fire in Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to Kiwi Rd, in Wairoa, just before 10.30pm last night.

Both fires are being investigated.

