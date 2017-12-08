Police cordoned off the top part of Franklin Rd in Auckland, famous for its annual Christmas light display, following an alleged assault.

Police said inquiries were being made into the alleged assault, which happened on the Ponsonby street.

"We understand there are lots of people in the area enjoying the Christmas lights and we ask that people follow the instructions of Police at the scene."

A post on the Auckland City District Police Facebook page said details of what happened were unclear at this point.

Police said they were in the early stages of their inquiries and no further information was available at this stage.

Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy switched on this year's Franklin Rd lights on December 1, to a crowd of hundreds.

It's the quarter century anniversary of the first time the popular tradition was begun by the residents of Franklin Rd.

More than 100 homes typically participate, spending thousands on decorating their homes. This year's lights are set to run until Boxing Day.