A mother who died after suffering a brain aneurysm just days after giving birth to her third child will be laid to rest in the Philippines.

Arlene Padawag-Cosme, 37, collapsed four days after giving birth to baby girl Grayan on November 20, leaving her in an induced coma until she died on Tuesday.

Now, her husband Rayan Cosme and children are preparing to travel to the Philippines tonight to take the mother-of-three's body home.

"It just happened within the blink of an eye and she's gone now," Cosme said.

"For me it's so hard…I need to start all over again."

Padawag-Cosme's elder two daughters Gracee, 10, and Ayene, 5. Photo/Supplied

Cosme said his elder two daughters Gracee, 10, and five-year-old Ayene knew their mum had died but it probably hadn't sunk in yet.

"They're still expecting that she's coming back."

Cosme planned on staying in the Philippines until February when he would return to New Zealand for work, with Gracee and Ayene.

However 18-day-old Grayan would stay in the Philippines with Cosme's and his late wife's parents.

Before Padawag-Cosme died, her new baby daughter was baptised next to her in hospital.

Grayan was just days old when her mum suffered a brain aneurysm. Photo/Supplied

Cosme said he was thankful for all the support he had received from both strangers and people he knew after the Herald broke the news that his wife had suffered a brain aneurysm.



"I want to thank all of those guys who have lifted me…that is the thing that is making me a bit more stronger.

"The messages they give to me are so uplifting. Thank you for all the words that I have received."



Almost $30,000 had also been donated to the family on Givealittle as of Friday night.

"That's really a great help especially when we start our new life. Maybe it can at least financially help my two kids to start all over again here in New Zealand," Cosme said.

All the funds donated on Givealittle would go towards covering the costs the family is facing and anything left would go to her three children.