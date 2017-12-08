A man at the centre of an armed offender squad callout in Papamoa after he tried to harm himself with an air pistol has admitted sexual offences against two young people.

Former Papamoa Scout Group leader Graham William Morine, 76, was due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Thursday to enter his guilty pleas but he failed to turn up.

Judge Paul Mabey QC issued a warrant for Morine's arrest after lawyer Matthew Bates said his client told him was too unwell to come to court.

On Friday afternoon a fragile looking Morine arrived at court accompanied by two police officers, including the officer in charge, in an unmarked police vehicle.

Advertisement

Morine underwent a psychological assessment and was deemed fit to attend court, and he was discharged shortly before he appeared in court, Judge Mabey was told.

When police went to Morine's rented Allan Plc home just after 11am with the warrant to determine his whereabouts on Thursday they found him sitting in a room.

Morine had self-harmed and had laceration on his neck and an air pistol injury to his head and he was taken to Tauranga Hospital for treatment, the court heard.

The Armed Offender Squad were called in to assist and the area was cordoned off.

Judge Mabey said medical information before the court confirmed Morine was of sound mind, and physically capable of being present at court.



Morine was an elderly man, and because of his "age, and obvious frailty having attended court with the assistance of a" zimmer frame" and with evident self-harm injuries.

It was appropriate therefore that he did not need to go into the dock, the judge said.

Morine had a bandage on the right side of his head.

Judge Mabey said the public was entitled to know why the AOS attended Morine's home that day as many people may have thought, due to media coverage, it had been a major firearms incident.

"In reality, it was an old man sitting in a room with an air pistol wanting to harm himself."

Morine pleaded guilty to four representative charges - that is, two charges each of indecent assault and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

The charges related to offences committed against two young complainants in the Tauranga and Rotorua area.

The Crown summary of facts said Morine's offending had happened on a regular basis.

Judge Mabey entered convictions and gave Morine a first strike warning under the three-strikes legislation.

Bates said Morine sought bail pending sentence, despite his client being told Section 13 of the Sentencing Act was relevant.

That is, the onus rested with Morine to prove to the court it was in the interest of justice for him to be bailed.

Crown solicitor Anna Pollett opposed bail citing the potential risk of further offending and in light of Morine's self-harm event.

Judge Mabey said notwithstanding those factors, it was not in the interests of justice to allow him to be bailed, and the prison authorities were well able to care for Morine.

Pollett submitted consideration may need to be given to a preventative detention sentence and she asked the judge to call for a mental health assessment report along with the usual pre-sentence report.

Judge Mabey called for a report from a health assessor under the Criminal Procedure Mentally Impaired Persons Act in respect to the type and length of Morine's sentence.

Plus the report should also focus on the risk of him committing another similar qualifying offence, the judge said.

Morine was remanded in custody pending sentencing on February 13.