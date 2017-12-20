Auckland Airport is giving $10,000 each to 12 charities as part of its annual 12 Days of Christmas initiative. The Herald is profiling each initiative in the lead up to the big day. The $120,000 came from change dropped off by travellers at the airport this year.

New Zealand's culture would shock most foreigners - especially if you had just moved or migrated here without much notice.

The Auckland Resettled Community Coalition (ARCC) helps resettled communities, particularly refugees, integrate into Auckland and New Zealand culture and way of life.

Auckland Airport chose this charity as one of its grant recipients because of its strong link of welcoming people into New Zealand and celebrating diversity.

"We're proud of the role we play in welcoming people to Aotearoa New Zealand, and we're thrilled to support a charity that's helping immigrant communities build their lives here and celebrate the many cultures that make up our country," said Auckland Airport's general manager of people and safety, Anna Cassels-Brown.

ARCC general manager Abann Kamyay Ajak Yor - a former migrant himself - said there was a lot of need for what they do.

"People that come here from refugee background need a lot of support.

"When I arrived here it was different from what I thought."

Working within the community and learning about New Zealand qualifications and work experience, Kamyay Ajak Yor and others teach new arrivals about New Zealand.

"It is really rewarding helping people with learning about the country that has adopted us."

The money from the grant would go towards an education programme for activities related to the environment and employment.

"This is the first time for this to receive this kind of donation - it gives us a great opportunity to make a change," Kamyay Ajak Yor said.