A 16-year-old windscreen washer has died from his injuries after being hit by a car in Greenlane last week.

The teenager was reportedly jogging across Great South Rd and looking in the opposite direction before he was hit by a vehicle.

The teenager sustained critical injuries and died in Auckland Hospital on Thursday.

Auckland City East Area Commander Steve Clark said this tragic incident serves as a reminder of the warning of the dangers associated with "partaking in this unlawful activity".

"This is a very dangerous activity, which can have serious and sometimes fatal consequences, as pedestrians risk their safety by crossing in front and around of moving vehicles."

Police warned against the dangers of window washing and the risks associated with the illegal activity.

"Since September, window washing is a traffic offence and those found to be unlawfully washing or offering to wash a vehicle on the road, which was not legally parked, could be liable to a $150 fine," Clark said.

"If you notice anyone partaking in this activity, we encourage you to report it to police."