An unlicensed 15-year-old was killed when the car she was driving crashed head-on with another car last night.

The Auckland teen, who did not have a licence, died instantly when the car she was driving hit another head-on about 9.40pm yesterday in Dairy Flat.

A 25-year-old male passenger also died in the two-car crash at the intersection of Dairy Flat Highway and Potter Rd at 9.45pm.

A third person from the car is in hospital with serious injuries. The sole occupant of the other car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Te Atatu Rd at 8.10pm yesterday.

Despite efforts made by people to revive him, the 51-year-old Te Atatu local died at the scene.

Acting Waitemata road policing manager Senior Sergeant Todd Moore-Carter said there was nothing worse than telling a family that their loved one will not be home for Christmas.

"We had three people die overnight, and one is a teenage girl who had her whole life ahead of her.

"Our staff across Auckland have been working hard on keeping our roads safe, but we simply can't do it without our communities' help," Moore-Carter said.

"We are urging everyone to please take your driving behaviour seriously, no one who has ever been in a car crash would have thought it was going to happen them.

"Serious crashes can happen quickly but we know how preventable they are.

"At times we get a lot of criticism for having our road policing teams out as people think we are just trying to give out tickets.

"We are out because we want to change dangerous and risky driving behaviour in the hope it will stop 15-year-old teenagers dying on our roads or 51-year-old men who were just out cycling.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.