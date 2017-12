A 13-year-old Dunedin boy missing overnight has been found safe.

Matthew Gershom was last seen about 5pm yesterday on Wakari Rd, Glenleith, Dunedin.

Police and nine LandSar teams, including a dog, looked for Matthew overnight.

Police said about 7.45am today that he had been found in the Ross Creek area "a short time ago".

Advertisement

They thanked the public for their help in the search.