The family of a Rotorua man who died from a suspected bee sting in Perth are desperate to bring him home for a final goodbye.

Rehu Whyte was working as a storeman in Perth, where he and his family moved in 2012, when it is suspected he was stung by a bee last month.

His partner of 14 years, and mother of his three children Wendy Hulbert, said Whyte, who attended Sunset Primary School and John Paul College, was allergic to bees.

"The coroner hasn't released the information of what happened, but we believe he was stung. He brushed something off his neck and said to his workmate 'I've been stung'. He didn't feel right and I think he started to panic as his breathing got faster.

"He was walking out to the front of the warehouse and then no one knew where he went.

"They found him sitting in his car where he was trying to control his breathing," Hulbert said.

"He collapsed and they had to put him in the recovery position and perform CPR."

An ambulance arrived within five minutes, but it was too late. Whyte never woke up.

Hulbert said her life had been turned upside down.

"He was quiet, a gentle giant, a man of few words. He loved his music and he loved our kids. He was very important to us. My first feeling when I found out was denial, I still hear him, I can't believe it really.

Cashess (left) and Titan, two of Rehu Whyte and Wendy Hulbert's three children. Photo / Supplied

"He was always there for the kids with their sport and all their achievements. The pain is indescribable. He was our main income earner, supported us financially, that's why we came to Perth."

Hulbert and Whyte were childhood sweethearts, family friends as teenagers who fell in love.

"It was his quietness, he was a humble man. He humbled me quite a lot too. He was really reserved, didn't like drama, didn't like conflict, just liked to go with the flow," she said.

Hulbert and her children, aged 12, 10 and 2, will fly back to New Zealand with Whyte's body today and will begin planning a funeral.

She said flying the body back cost more than $10,000.

"It's really important for us to get him home to Rotorua, to be buried in Rotorua."

The description on a Givealittle page, set up to help the family pay to transport the body and hold a funeral, said Whyte was "a hardworking, humble, kind hearted, loving man who knew how to bring happiness to those around him".

"A father, partner, son, brother, cousin, uncle, musician. Rehu had a huge passion for music and composing his own original beats. A man of little words who carried such a huge presence, a family man who absolutely loved his partner and their three beautiful children. His family were his world. Both Rehu and Wendy went the extra mile to provide the best possible future for their babies and extended whanau," it said.

The page was set up by Hulbert's sister, Michelle, who wrote: "Being the eldest child and having lost our parents at a very young age, I feel it's my role to support them physically, emotionally and financially. With the tragic death being so sudden, I felt it was necessary to create this page for assistance."

As of Thursday afternoon, $720 had been raised.

Hulbert said she was "very, very grateful" to everyone who had donated.

To make a donation go to: givealittle.co.nz/cause/bring-rehu-and-whanau-home-less3#