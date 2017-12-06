Hundreds of documents briefing new Government ministers on key policies have been released.

Herald journalists have been analysing the Briefings to Incoming Ministers (Bims) which were released today on the the Beehive website.

Bims are released after a general election or a change in minister.

They provide an introduction to each portfolio and summarise key areas of policy and policy issues.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her new government on October 25.

Here are some of the highlights:

Health

• Health care waiting lists have recently become one of the most prominent complaints made about District Health Boards, the Health and Disability Commissioner has told the new Health Minister.

• There were also issues which needed addressing within the midwifery care, aged care, disability support services, primary care, mental health, workplace culture and leadership and seamless service delivery, the commissioner said.

Housing

• State housing agencies said the new Government's plan to increase its social housing supply by 1000 a year could impact the cost and speed at which it happens.

• A new report to the housing minister showed - a total of $21.6m was spent on emergency housing grants in the six months to September this year - driven by higher demand than expected.

Education

• State-owned universities and polytechnics have embarked on a building spree that will increase their combined debt by more than half, from $452 million at the end of last year to $697 million next year, the Tertiary Education Commission says.

• The Education Review Office says it is still concerned about the quality of some home-based early childhood education services. A review of home-based early education is one of the office's six immediate priorities, along with reviewing learning support, Special Education Grants, guidance counsellor funding, teacher training and more effective school evaluation.

Crime and justice

• The prison population is expected to soar to more than 12,000 by 2026, Corrections has revealed to its new Minister.

• In the Labour Government's first 100 days in power, police are keen to address firearms legislation and policy with their new Minister.

And the organisation will seek the Minister's views on a range of other issues affecting the frontline including gangs and family harm, fleeing drivers and road policing.

• Pressure on the criminal justice system pipeline is currently the sector's most "significant challenge".

In 2015/16 the number of cases completed by Crown Solicitors increased, on average, by 6 per cent.

And In the 2017/18 financial year, there is expected to be an increase of 358 cases on the previous financial year.

• There will be less focus on the resolution of historical treaty claims, but the role and place of Māori in relation to contemporary policy issues – whether health, the environment or the justice system – will become increasingly important.

• The Crown Law Office will receive $300,000 to deliver Solicitor General guidelines on the prosecution of sexual violence cases and training for Crown prosecutors based on these guidelines.

Transport

• The Ministry of Transport has told new Transport Minister Phil Twyford that rapid technological changes are making it more difficult to estimate future infrastructure demand, raising the risk of over-investing in some physical projects and a poor return. Things like smart vehicle-to-vehicle technologies allowing more vehicles to travel of roads, autonomous vehicles and ride-sharing are on the horizon.

• Helicopter accidents are a particular focus for the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

Of the 13 open aviation inquiries at the end of July, 10 involved helicopters, four of which relate to Robinson helicopters. Robinson helicopters were added to watchlist in 2016 as a result of accidents involving a phenomenon known as mast bumping. Three helicopter accidents in the past 12 months have been in the tourism sector.

• The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is also making inquiries involving cruise ships and safety at rail level crossings.

Environment

• Environment officials have recommended their new minister begin by addressing a tax on bottled water, amid dire warnings about growing demands for freshwater in New Zealand.

Internal Affairs

• Archives NZ is in crisis and its ability to function is compromised by the lack of space and earthquake safety issues. New buildings are required. There is no longer space to accept anything new in Wellington, according to a briefing to the Internal Affairs Minister.

Natural disasters

• The Earthquake commisison accepts that "mistakes and missteps" were made after the devastating Canterbury earthquake sequence 2010-2011.

The incoming EQC minister has been told that lessons have been learned from the unprecedented event, including EQC's need for "early, ongoing and effective" communication with residents and for clear and simple claim processes to not add extra stress for people.

• The Natural Disaster Fund (NDF) is expected to be "fully exhausted" after all Canterbury and Kaikoura quake claims are settled, and will take at least 10 years to replenish.

• Following the Canterbury earthquake the Human Rights Commission recommended that property rights legislation be improved and the adoption of a human rights approach to future disaster recovery situations to comply with international standards and emphasise non-discrimination, participation and accountability.

• The mental health of Cantabrians has been severely impacted after the earthquake, the Human Rights Commission reported. Demand for child and youth mental health services has risen 73 per cent since the earthquakes. Around 35 per cent of surveyed Canterbury District Health Board staff had poor emotional wellbeing.

Defence

• Up to one in six deployed personnel could have some form of long-term mental health issue arising from experiences during service.

• New Zealand faces significant threats but its security services are managing the risk, the NZSIS and GCSB told new minister Andrew Little.

Four key threats against New Zealand are cyber security, violent extremism and espionage - and one mystery threat which the intelligence community will not release.

The briefing carries a blanked-out section leaving a question mark of the fourth major threat facing New Zealand. That differs from the last briefing which identified six threats to New Zealand and detailed them all.

Social issues

• Families with children, particularly one-parent and Maori and Pacific families, experience much higher levels of discrimination in the private rental market, the Human Rights Commission has told incoming Minister Phil Twyford.

The Commission intends to ask Twyford to enact better rental legislation that gives more security towards tenants with children and vulnerable adults.

• The Human Rights Commission is challenged by fewer staff than they had a decade ago and tight organisational funding. Since 2007 they have undergone two significant restructures to manage cost pressures and put staff on a performance-based pay system.

• Using the paid parental leave extension to encourage men to take time off to care for their child is one of the suggestions the new Government has received to improve the lives of Kiwi women. It was revealed in the breifing to the Ministry for Women.

• New Zealand has one of the highest rates of residential mobility among developed countries. It is nearly twice that of the United Kingdom. This is accompanied by very low levels of social housing tenancies and decreasing levels of home ownership.

