Two Colombians and a Malaysian man were found with 1kg of cocaine in a Lower Hutt drug bust yesterday.

Police from the National Organised Crime Group yesterday ended an operation targeting the supply of cocaine in the Wellington region.

The three arrested, two Colombians aged in their 20s and 30s and a Malaysian man in his 50s, are believed to have imported cocaine to distribute in the Wellington area.

They face a range of charges including supplying cocaine and possession of cocaine for supply and will appear in Wellington District Court today.

Police searched a number of addresses in the Hutt Valley yesterday and seized another 350g of cocaine.

Detective Inspector Stu Graham, who headed the operation, said the seizures and arrests were a great result.

"This is an example of police's commitment to disrupt these transnational organised crime groups who are attempting to profit from a drug that would cause significant harm in our communities.

"Police will continue to work with our international partners and Customs to actively target those people who choose to bring harmful drugs into New Zealand, so we can seize it before it gets into our community."