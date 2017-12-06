A woman failed to return from a run in Rotorua's Tikitapu (Blue Lake) area last night.

The woman went for a run about 8.30pm but failed to return and her husband rang police.

Police search teams have been looking all night for the missing woman.

Land Search and Rescue teams, police and volunteers are continuing the search this morning.

Support is being provided to the woman's husband, who is at Tikitapu (Blue Lake) waiting with a search member in a campervan. He told the Rotorua Daily Post he was too upset to talk at the moment.

A Rotorua woman who regularly uses Tikitpua (Blue Lake) told said the lake was a beautiful place to go for some exercise.

"The lake track is somewhere myself and a lot of my friends go for walks and runs as many events are held out there. I often see people exercising alone, or with their dogs and it has always been a safe place to go."

She said since the lake track was only 5.5km it usually only took about an hour to walk around it.

"Recently I was out there with some friends and our children and did a bit of an adventure walk around the track. The kids absolutely love it. They get to see the views, the water, and walk amoungst the trees.

"The Blue Lake is the local triathlon club (RATS) stomping ground which is used frequently my the many members, with many heading out on their own."