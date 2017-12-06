A few forecasted showers aren't expected to ease the minds of farmers as temperatures look set to remain in the mid 20s for the rest of the week.

The MetService says the few showers forecast for western and northern parts of the North Island won't be regular or heavy enough to drench the parched countryside.

Duty forecaster Cameron Coutts said the high will dominate the skies today although a front slowly moving towards the country from across the Tasman will hit the southwest of the South Island tomorrow morning.

"The high is hanging in there over the North Island. It's basically remaining pretty fine for most of the country today with little bits of cloud here and there. There may be a shower in inland North Island [central high country] if you're lucky.

"Fiordland is probably the most likely place to have a shower today."

The usually wet West Coast might receive some rain tomorrow, the first it would have had in about two weeks.

"There will be some rain as that front moves on and that will spread up into Westland, which will be their first rain for a little while. Some of that rain will also go into Southland and Otago but it's pretty much the same elsewhere."

Showers are forecast for the weekend but they're only expected to be a sprinkle and not likely to appease any farmers' concerns about the dry conditions.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor yesterday said farmers and growers in many regions were experiencing lower than normal soil moisture levels for this time of year.

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said below normal rainfall was expected for most of New Zealand for at least the next 10 days with perhaps only localised exceptions.

However, today most inland areas are set to be warmest as coastal cities and towns benefit from cooling coastal breezes. Twizel is looking at 32C, and Christchurch city will get 22 but tomorrow it will bask in 33.

Masterton will have another 30C today and tomorrow.

"We're running pretty warm in general," Coutts said.



TODAY'S TEMPERATURES

Whangarei 24

Auckland 25

Hamilton 27

Tauranga 24

Wellington 25

Christchurch 22

Dunedin 23

Queenstown 27