From political insults, to "death by a falling fatty" and a Shortland Street cliffhanger, 2017 has been a good year for the memorable Kiwi quip.

The 10 shortlisted finalists in Massey University's annual Quote of the Year competition have been announced and now the public has one week to vote for 2017's best quote.

Competition organiser and co-judge Dr Heather Kavan said 2017's nominated quotes were dominated by this year's general election with a quarter of the entries political insults.

Of the political jibes, she thought Winston Peters' "ravaged by a toothless sheep" line stood out and deserved its place in the top 10.

"Quotes mocking judgmental people are invariably popular, as are quotes with animal images, so it's as if Peters instinctively knew what themes to capitalise on," she said.

Paula Bennett, who won the 2012 competition by telling now Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to "zip it, sweetie", made the list again by quipping that she was embracing her new "feather duster status" as her tenure as Deputy Prime Minister came to an end.

Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford also both made the list - her for describing climate change as her generation's "nuclear-free moment" and him for pondering whether his inspiration as "first ladyman" would be Michelle Obama or Prince Phillip.

Another potential winner was the Shortland Street cliffhanger "Please tell me that's not your penis," which United States star Alec Baldwin re-enacted with Jimmy Kimmel.

"The tone is light-hearted, and the story is about teenager Harry Warner photographing his genitals for his girlfriend. It's also possible the quote's appeal runs deeper than the amusement factor. No doubt many people have thought the same words during encounters with men with Harvey Weinstein tendencies," Kavan said.



2017 Quote of the year finalists:

• "It's deeply disappointing, but it's not gay." – Actor Jatinder Singh after Nigel calls a dropped pie "gay" in Rainbow Youth's advertisement.

• "Excuse me for laughing, but it's been a long time since I've been ravaged by a toothless sheep." – Winston Peters on Gareth Morgan.

• "This is my generation's nuclear-free moment." – Jacinda Ardern on climate change.

• "I'm embracing my new feather duster status." – Paula Bennett, ending her tenure as Deputy Prime Minister.

• "First ladyman? Who knows … Aiming for Michelle Obama, probably gonna be a little bit closer to Prince Philip." – Clarke Gayford on his role as Jacinda Ardern's partner.

• "I am a different shade of brown." – Student Jai Selkirk of the Dilworth School team winning Word – The Front Line poetry slam competition.

• "Please tell me that's not your penis." – Shortland Street's Dr Chris Warner (Michael Galvin) confronting his son Harry about a photo, in a cliffhanger ending.

• "If humour is common sense dancing, John Clarke was Nureyev." – Musician Don McGlashan on the death of comedian John Clarke.

• "For overseas observers, in NZ elections, we all vote then take the ballots—chuck them out—and ask a man called Winston Peters who won." – Writer Ali Ikram, tweeting about the 2017 election.

• "I've not seen the data about the risk factor of death by falling fatty; I'd imagine it's similar to the risk factor of death by Sharknado." – Fat activist and scholar Dr Cat Pause when asked if fat people are a hazard because they could fall on you.