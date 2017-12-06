An Auckland mother-of-three has been flooded with offers of support following her decision to open her books to financial scrutiny.

Part-time teacher aide Catherine revealed how she is forced to feed her family on less than $89 a week in a bid to bust the myth that those struggling to make ends meet are wasting their money.

"I don't waste any money because there's no money to waste," says Catherine.

"You have to try and stretch every dollar right down to the cent."

Advertisement

Catherine's story was viewed online more than 300 thousand times, provoking a strong response and thousands of comments from those who saw it.

More than 100 people signed up as monthly donors for the KidsCan charity which provides food, clothing and healthcare to children in need across the country.

Dozens of others decided to support Catherine directly by sending Herald Focus more than $700 worth of cash and supermarket vouchers.

One viewer, who wanted to remain anonymous, has pledged to make a weekly deposit into Catherine's saving account on an ongoing basis.

Another viewer who says he grew up in a similar household to Catherine's, was so moved by her story, that along with $200 of supermarket vouchers, offered his services as a real estate agent and property manager should Catherine even need his help.

When Catherine was presented with the donations at Rowandale School in South Auckland yesterday, she was overcome with emotion.

"I would just like to thank everybody that wanted to reach out and help my little family," she says.

"I'm just glad that the story touched other people because as soon as it got put up [online] I was getting called up."

"It touched some people that didn't even [realise] that I was living like that."

Catherine says that despite the unexpected windfall she won't be overspending this Christmas and won't even be keeping all the money herself.

"It won't be just for me. I'll be sharing it out to whoever is in need as well."