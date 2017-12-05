Insurance companies have faced record payouts for weather-related damage across New Zealand in 2017 - and they say the situation will only get worse with climate change.
Insurers have this year made losses of more than $242 million from weather events - including several large-scale floods, fires and cyclones - making it their most expensive year on record, according to the New Zealand Insurance Council.
The most damaging event of the year was the remnants of Cyclone Debbie, which forced the evacuation of Edgecumbe in April and prompted more than 5400 claims worth $91.5m.
That was followed by flooding in the North Island in early March and in the South Island in mid July.
"These figures are a clear sign of the impact climate change is having on our country," says Insurance Council chief Tim Grafton.
"As time goes on, we expect to see more of these sorts of extreme weather events occurring."
About $154m of the payouts were made up of home and contents claims.
MOST EXPENSIVE WEATHER EVENTS OF THE YEAR:
Cyclone Debbie - April - $91.5m in insurance paid out
Upper North Island floods - March - $61.7m
South Island floods - July - $31.1m
Port Hills fires - February - $18.3m
Cyclone Cook - April - $17.2m
- NZN