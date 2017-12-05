Traffic is crawling on Auckland's Southern Motorway after two crashes in nearly the same spot just 15 minutes apart during morning rush hour.

Vehicles are banked up for more than 10km after two smashes in the southbound right lane just before the Southeastern Highway offramp.

A secondary crash is now blocking the right lane southbound on the Sthn Mwy prior to the South Eastern Hwy off-ramp. #AklTraffic is heavy heading south from Newmarket. ^LC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 5, 2017

The NZ Transport Agency warned rush hour traffic was heavy from the CBD and to expect delays.

The first crash blocked the right lane about 8am.

Update: The crash is now clear of lanes. Expect #delays heading south from Greenlane. ^LC https://t.co/RhVM6gh8oD — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 5, 2017

Just as it was clearing a secondary crash blocked the same lane, adding to morning traffic woes.

A police spokeswoman said the first smash involved three cars.

No one was injured but two of the three vehicles were so badly damaged they needed to be towed away.

The second crash in virtually the identical placed happened at 8.15am when a car clipped the motorway's concrete median barrier.