Police who searched a car on suspicion of drugs found home-made explosive devices in the vehicle.

Two men were in the car when police stopped it in Massey St, Hamilton at 12.30am today.

Officers suspected the occupants had drugs so searched the vehicle – and found two suspicious devices "containing a number of explosive elements".

"They were wrapped-up parcels containing a number of explosives, including shotgun cartridges and butane-like gas canisters," Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry told Fairfax.

The New Zealand Defence Force bomb squad was alerted and the explosive devices were moved to a nearby park, where they were X-rayed and disposed of.



Police also found methamphetamine utensils in the vehicle, Cherry said.

Two men, aged 27 and 37, are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today on drug offences.