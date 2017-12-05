The taxi driver accused of indecently assaulting radio host Jay-Jay Harvey has been banned from driving any kind of public service vehicle.



The 27-year-old West Auckland man was arrested and charged with indecently assaulting Harvey, a host on The Edge breakfast show, in his taxi on October 1.



He appeared in the Auckland District Court on Thursday and was granted interim name suppression.



The court heard the accused and his family would suffer "hardship" if his name was published.

Community Magistrate Dianne Hale was told that the 27-year-old had not had a chance to inform "certain members of his family and community that he has been charged".

He wanted the opportunity to tell them himself, rather than have them learn about the charges in the media.

The Herald understands he was arrested and charged last Thursday night.



He was represented by a duty lawyer on Thursday and has applied for legal aid. He did not have adequate legal advice before his appearance today.



Police sought strict bail conditions including a ban on operating public service vehicles including taxis, Ubers or other means of transport.



The duty lawyer opposed that condition, saying taxi driving was the man's livelihood.

"He doesn't have any other form of employment, and he is entitled to a presumption of innocence," he said.



The lawyer said whether the man was "a fit and proper person to operate a taxi" should be left to the New Zealand Transport Agency.



"It would cause extreme hardship to the defendant if that condition be imposed," he told Community Magistrate Hale.



The accused was willing to drive his taxi only in daylight hours and abide by a curfew, given the alleged assault on Harvey happened in the early hours of the morning.



Police said that during the Christmas season many people take taxis after becoming intoxicated during "daylight hours" and the accused could be a risk to them.



After hearing both arguments, Community Magistrate Hale banned the man from driving any public service vehicles and imposed a curfew, meaning he cannot leave his Massey address between 9pm and 7am.



He is also banned from having any contact or association with Harvey or going to the street where she lives for any reason.



She remanded the man on bail until December 14 and told him he would have to submit further arguments for name suppression if he wanted to keep his details from being published.



The alleged offender was supported by three people who sat in the back of the courtroom during his appearance.

Harvey, a radio host with Mediaworks, was not in court.



"I am not in a position to comment further as the case has yet to go before the courts," she told the Herald.

"However I would like to thank the NZ Police for being so supportive and persistent throughout this case to date.

"They have done a great job."