A female tourist in the country for just four hours had her keys confiscated by a motorist who watched a rental car weave across the centre line and drive erratically for 50km.

At least two concerned motorists ended up sliding in behind the vehicle on SH73 as it wildly varied its speed and crossed the centre line so many times those behind it felt unable to safely pass.

West Coast Shuttle owner Cedric Trounson said he immediately called *555 to alert police after the swerving rental car was too dangerous to overtake.

Trounson said a ute also decided against passing the vehicle when it unexpectedly veered on to the other side of the road. That driver was so concerned he diverted his journey to follow the car until he could get it to stop.

Trounson claims the rental car travelled at speeds of up to 130km/h then dropped back to 60km/h. He also said it veered over the centre line many times forcing oncoming cars to take evasive action.

A tourist heading over Porters Pass in Canterbury had her car keys confiscated by a concerned motorist after weaving across the centreline and driving erratically . Photo / Google Maps

The ute driver, who had also called *555, tried frantically to catch her attention flashing his lights and tooting his horn.

The rental car finally pulled over near Lake Lyndon on Porters Pass.

Trounson, who had around half a dozen passengers in his coach heading to the West Coast, said he stopped and spoke to the drivers of both vehicles.

"The guy in the ute was holding the keys in his hand and said he wasn't giving them back.

"The young woman in the car was in tears.

"I told her, 'you are still alive; this is for your safety'."

Trounson said the woman had just arrived in the country from India and had only recently gained her licence. She thought it was "nice and safe" to drive here.

She was heading to Franz Josef and had arrived in Christchurch about four hours earlier.

Police have been approached for comment.

The latest key confiscation incident comes after footage emerged of a motorhome travelling on the wrong side of the road for up to 45 minutes on a Southland highway on Sunday.

In recent years an increasing number of drivers have resorted to confiscating keys off bad drivers travelling on South Island roads.

Police appealed for calm after frustrated motorists stopped cars veering on to the wrong side of the road or stopping in the middle of highways to take photos.