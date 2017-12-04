A major fire is blazing at a farm feed factory in Ashburton in Canterbury.

The fire is at SealesWinslow, a feed manufacturer which produces pelletised feed and blocks of molasses for cattle and sheep farmers.

Thick black smoke can be seen pouring into the air from the fire at the factory on State Highway 1 in Winslow, halfway between Ashburton and Hinds.

The fire service was first called at 7.40pm and has now issued a fourth alarm, Southern Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift manager Brent Dunn said.

Nineteen fire appliances at the scene or on their way there with around 50 firefighters on board.

The feed-processing shed measures 100m x 50m x 20m and about half the shed is well ablaze, Dunn said.

"We've had multiple calls but we haven't established yet how the fire started," he said. "There have been no reports of anybody hurt or injured."

The temperature in Ashburton hit 27C today and is now hovering around 22C.