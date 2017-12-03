A taxi driver has been charged with causing the death of a father of four in central Auckland earlier this year.

Daniel (Dann) Kopa, 34, was hit by a car on Hobson St just before 9am on June 6.

The young father of four was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died after his life support was turned off two days later.

A 25-year-old taxi driver has been charged with operating a vehicle carelessly and causing the death of Kopa.

Advertisement

He was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Before Kopa died he had his daughter's footprint tattooed on him as a "last wish" while he lay unconscious in his hospital bed.

It is understood medical staff delayed switching off life support to allow the tattoo to be finished while Kopa's wife and friends watched.

Friends of the family also set up a Givealittle page to help raise money for his wife Calli Cleland and their daughters Harper, 5, Zoey, 2, and 8-month-old twins Eden and Charli.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff was also friends with Kopa and his partner and published a tribute to him after his death.

"I had a chance to say my goodbyes to Dann on Wednesday at the hospital. It is absolutely heartbreaking for Calli to lose the love of her life and for four little girls to grow up without their dad," Goff said.