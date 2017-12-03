Police will today investigate a report of an object, possibly a body, that has washed up on a beach south of Raglan.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said they received a call last night from a member of the public who spotted the object on Stony Beach, at Papanui Point.

However, he said they had no idea what the object could be.

"It could be debris and we're sending staff out to investigate it fully to see what it is. We don't know, it could be anything, it could be a seal."

Ruddell said the object was in quite a remote location and police wouldn't know more until at least lunchtime.

"That's in quite a remote location so I won't know until after midday, at least, if it's human or not. It takes a long time to get out there and a long time to get down and communications are really bad."