A fire at Green Bay Primary School this morning is being treated as possibly suspicious

Police are currently conducting inquiries into a fire in a Green Bay Primary School classroom on Godley Rd in West Auckland around 4.40am this morning.

The fire is currently unexplained and is being treated as possibly suspicious.

"As a result of the fire more than 60 children have now been displaced from their classroom, and have lost valuable mementos and work," said Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant, of Waitemata Police.

The fire is currently unexplained and is being treated as possibly suspicious. Photo / NZ Police

"The classroom is only a little over a year old, and it's disappointing for the school and the children to end the year on a low note."

Police would like to hear from anyone who may recognise a pair of scooters that were left at the school.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may recognise a pair of scooters that were left at the school. Photo / NZ Police

"We encourage anyone who may know something about the fire to get in touch with us, we just want to understand what happened," Farrant said.

They also encourage anyone who was in the area around 9pm last night and remembers seeing anything suspicious to get in touch, as they may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police station, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.