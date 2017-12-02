New Zealand is the greatest country on earth - according to the Brits.

According to 87,220 readers who voted in this years Telegraph Travel Awards, Aotearoa is the travel destination of choice, and it hasn't budged from its first place spot for five years.

The competition run by the British newspaper has remained consistent with its top three for the past four years, with the Maldives taking out second place and South Africa rolling in third.

The Brits have cited our wine selection, natural beauty and Maori culture as contributing factors to their love affair with our country.

Another aspect of New Zealand they've fallen in love with is something we don't have - snakes.

"The lack of nasty creatures is something Kiwis are proud of as it's a metaphor for the generally benign nature of the place," the write-up noted.

We are also appreciated for our food - Sunday roast as well as fish and chips - and our familiarity with Britain itself - "once you're there, a Brit accent bestows honorary Kiwi status".

Also making the cut into the top 10 included Japan, our closest neighbour Australia, and Canada.

While the USA still made the top 20, it had slipped from the top spot in 2011 to 18th this year.

A notable admission from the top 50 list was France, which had dropped five place since the last awards to 55th place.

Britain's top 30 favourite countries

1. New Zealand

2. Maldives

3. South Africa

4. Japan

5. Myanmar

6. Australia

7. Namibia

8. Canada

9. Botswana

10. Italy

11. Tanzania

12. Sri Lanka

13. Peru

14. Costa Rica

15. India

16. Nepal

17. Iceland

18. USA

19. Mauritius

20. Vietnam

21. Kenya

22. Thailand

23. Croatia

24. Seychelles

25. Barbados

26. Indonesia

27. Cuba

28. Greece

29. Chile

30. Mexico