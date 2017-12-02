A gun shop is urging parents to buy air rifles for young children.

A pre-Christmas leaflet that says, "Air Rifle $99.99", shows a child - with an adult nearby - aiming at a back yard target.

"Great gift ideas to keep them active this summer," the leaflet says.

Fairfax says the Gun City advertisement states "Get the kids outdoors!" and shows young children firing an airgun.

The pamphlet has instructions on how to shoot air guns in the back yard, and provides safety information.

The news site said Wellington man Michael Carey was angry about the leaflet, which his children had found in the letter box. He believed it put New Zealand on a "dangerous slippery slope" in comparison with the United States.

David Tipple, the owner of the chain which has stores in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton, defended the ad.

Keegan MacPherson-Pirini, 12, died in 2014 after an air rifle went off by accident at his Pongakawa Bush Rd home near Te Puke. The pellet went through his heart.

Keegan's father Jayson Pirini told stuff.co.nz that air rifles were not appropriate for children.

They were powerful and should be treated "like a normal gun".