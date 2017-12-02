People are being evacuated from beachfront properties in Tauranga following a crash that has caused a gas leak.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said they were called to an accident on Ocean Beach Rd, in Mount Maunganui, after a car hit a fence and the crash resulted in a major gas leak.

"Fire crews have removed one person initially from the scene and are now evacuating surrounding properties due to the gas leak," he said.

A Police spokesperson said they had received a report of a car hitting a fence.

"It appears a gas main was ruptured as a result. Contractors have been advised and I believe they are on site fixing it now."

A resident of Ocean Beach Rd said a car had crashed through two fences.

"I heard this almighty bang just as I was in the shower and I thought 'is that an earthquake'. I didn't know what it was," she said.

"When I got out the sound of gushing water from the fireman's hoses made me go to the front window and I could see it all."

She said there were two fire engines and two ambulances at the scene, and police had cordoned off the area.

She said that residents from around five houses were gathering on the street.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the incident about 7.38am and weren't able to access the patients until about half an hour later.

Two patients were then transported to Tauranga Hospital, one in a moderate condition and one with minor injuries.