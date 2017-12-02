A man is in a critical but stable condition after being hit over the head with a wine glass.

Police are currently investigating a serious assault outside a bar on Queen St in Otahuhu last night.

Acting Detective Sergeant Warwick Worth, Counties Manukau Crime Squad said a 52-year-old man was attacked by a small group of people unknown to him during an argument.

During the attack he was struck over the head with a wine glass.

The man remains in Middlemore Hospital in a critical but stable condition after emergency surgery.

"We are following lines of inquiry, but if there is anyone who knows who is involved or saw what happened, we'd like to hear from you," Worth said.

Information can be passed to Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.