A single ticket bought in Tauranga is now worth $5.5 million after winning Powerball and a half-share of Lotto Division One in tonight's draw.

The winning Powerball ticket was bought from Greerton Lotto in Tauranga.

Another ticket is worth $500,000 from Lotto Division One - but that one didn't have the Powerball Number.

That ticket was bought at Mahora Four Square in Hastings.

Strike Four was not won tonight, and rolls over to Wednesday.

- Newstalk ZB