Police are looking for a young woman missing from her North Canterbury home since last night.

Emma Beattie, 20, hasn't been seen since around 11pm on Friday, police said in a media statement.

She was last seen at her Fernside home, near Rangiora, but hasn't been in contact with friends or family since.

"Police have concerns for Emma's wellbeing and would like to hear from anyone who has heard from her or seen her since last night."

Advertisement

She has long blonde hair, and could be wearing orange and black Nike shoes. She could also be carrying a brown backpack with rope straps.

Information can be passed on to Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.