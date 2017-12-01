A man's body has been found in a hedge in a Christchurch carpark.

The body was found near the Back to Bed carpark on Moorhouse Ave, between Montreal St and Durham St South.

Police were notified at 8.50am.

A Back to Bed staff member said police were at the scene when he arrived at work this morning.

An employee of Lighthouse Lighting, which is located in the same complex as Back to Bed, said police were still at the scene at 10.30am and had put up a cordon.

Police are making inquiries.