The mystery surrounding a derelict house dumped at an empty lot in South Auckland has been solved – almost.

Rod Bray, development manager of Northbridge Properties Group, was shocked to find an old dilapidated state house had suddenly appeared on the vacant Takanini property last week.

The land was weeks away from being developed into a major 30-shop retail centre.

After a public appeal for information, Bray has finally been contacted by the contractor who dumped the house.

The man claimed he removed the house from the site a year ago and had been storing it for the people who sold the land to Northbridge Properties Group.

However an alleged dispute between the contractor and vendor, reportedly surrounding payment, led the house mover to drop the home back where it came from – not knowing the land had been sold.

Bray said he was keen to give the contractor and vendor "time to work things out" including when and how the house would be removed.

He said he was contacted by the contractor yesterday morning after receiving a lot of information that pointed to the man.

Earlier this week Bray posted a $1000 reward for anyone who could provide information about the dumping. He estimated it would cost $20,000 to remove the derelict house.

"I am just incredulous someone has dumped a whole house. I've had to deal with people dumping mattresses and rubbish on the vacant land but it's different level," he said at the time.

"It's the height of rudeness and really cheeky."