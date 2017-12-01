The hunt is on for a man who allegedly indecently assaulted two German tourists at Mount Maunganui.

On November 10, the female tourists had parked their car at the Wairiki St carpark and headed to the beach to do some yoga.

Mount Maunganui community constable Kurt Waugh said a man approached the women while they were on the beach and inappropriately grabbed one of them, saying something inappropriate. He also flicked one of the women with a t-shirt, Waugh said.

"The women were shocked by this man's behaviour and walked away."

Waugh said the women returned to their car soon after to find it had been broken into and their phones, and other items, had been stolen.

"Police believe the same man may be related to the break-in."

The man was described as of Maori or Pacific Island descent, of medium build, quite muscular with "funny teeth" and a distinctive chest tattoo.

If anyone recognised the man or had information that could help police track him down, they were asked to contact police on 07 575 3143. Alternatively, people can also contact Tauranga police on 07 577 4300 or anonymously via the Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.