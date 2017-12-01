Four men have been sentenced to jail for their parts in the wedding day killing of Lee Rata in Kaitaia almost two years ago.

Groom Christopher Manuel was sentenced to 11 years and six months jail, with a minimum non-parole period of five years and nine months.

Martin was jailed for three years and five months, with no minimum non-parole period while accessory Juanita Rafael Wilcox was jailed for nine months with no minimum non-parole period.

Last month, Manuel, 36, and Pairama, 17, pleaded guilty in the High Court at Whangarei to manslaughter and aggravated robbery. The charges were originally for murder.

Pairama was sentenced to eight years and eight months imprisonment with no minimum non-parole period.

Wilcox was sentenced to nine months imprisonment. Photo/Mike Dinsdale

Wilcox, 26, and Joseph Martin, 41, admitted being accessories to murder.

Manuel and Martin also pleaded guilty to conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Additionally, Gregory Mark Comer, 58, and his son Gregory Matthew Comer, 18, were found guilty by a jury of attempting to pervert the course of justice. Gregory Matthew Comer was also found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The sentencing finally draws an end to the events on New Year's Eve 2015 which began with Mongrel Mob gang member Manuel marrying his partner in Kaitaia.

Manuel's wedding attire was a red Mongrel Mob vest over a T-shirt, a pair of red shorts, a black bum bag and a Nazi-style helmet.

He wore the outfit for much of the day. In the evening, he was part of a group who chased and seriously assaulted Rata after an argument on Bonnetts Rd, Kaitaia, about 120m from the wedding venue.

The court heard several patched and prospective Mongrel Mob gang members from Kaitaia, Moerewa and Auckland attended Manuel and his partner's wedding and stayed for a reception in the evening.

Rata left home wearing a leather vest with red strings down the side, a baseball cap and a dog chain wrapped around his torso, believed to be for self defence.

He had a knife and also wore other Mongrel Mob gang-affiliated clothes.

He had been drinking during the afternoon and evening. Rata was not invited to the wedding but spoke with several people near the party venue and had earlier smashed a glass on the ground after an argument with guests, including the bride.

A group, including Pairama and Manuel, chased Rata and yelled at him to pick up the smashed bottle.

Manuel then struck Rata with a closed fist two or three times before he was repeatedly kicked and stomped on about his head and body as he lay on the ground.

One of the attackers used what police believed was a Nazi-style metal helmet to strike Rata around his head.

Pairama then removed a dog chain and a leather vest as Rata lay unconscious.

The injured man was taken to Kaitaia Hospital and then to Whangarei Hospital where he died the next day after his life support was switched off.

The father and son Comer pair will be sentenced on December 18.