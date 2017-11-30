A Kiwi journalist has reportedly died after falling from a building in the Turkish city of Istanbul.



Turkish media have reported Yasmine Ryan fell from the fifth-storey of a building.

Turkish news organisation TRT World reported the journalist was staying at a friend's house when the tragedy happened.

The pair had retired for the day and gone to sleep in separate rooms. The friend was awoken at 2.20am by a noise.

They discovered an open window and the friend on the ground below.

TRT World reported emergency services were called but declared her dead at the scene.

Ryan, 34, was a freelance journalist who had previously worked for Al Jazeera and the New York Times.

Colleagues have been quick to share their tributes of a woman who they have described as both selfless and fearless.

Yasmine Ryan's resolute commitment to listen sincerely and deeply went beyond languages, borders, cultures, religions and other constructs that make us different, yet define our uniqueness. She was a bridge, reaching across and into the lives of others. https://t.co/q5bSLkpRy4 — TRT World (@trtworld) November 30, 2017

Asfaaq Carim wrote on TRT World his "dear friend" left behind "a rich legacy of stories that have left a deep impact on people and journalists".

"Her work was tough on power and was decidedly empathetic to all sides," he wrote.

"What made Yasmine stand out, in a newsroom full of talented journalists, was her resolute commitment to listen. To listen sincerely and deeply."

Her LinkedIn profile described her as an award-winning digital, print, television and video journalist with over a decade of experience with top international news outlets.

She was a 2016 World Press Institute Fellow and was more recently a senior features editor at TRT World in Istanbul.

