A Kiwi journalist has reportedly died after falling from a building in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
Turkish media have reported Yasmine Ryan fell from the fifth-storey of a building.
Turkish news organisation TRT World reported the journalist was staying at a friend's house when the tragedy happened.
The pair had retired for the day and gone to sleep in separate rooms. The friend was awoken at 2.20am by a noise.
They discovered an open window and the friend on the ground below.
TRT World reported emergency services were called but declared her dead at the scene.
Ryan, 34, was a freelance journalist who had previously worked for Al Jazeera and the New York Times.
Colleagues have been quick to share their tributes of a woman who they have described as both selfless and fearless.
Asfaaq Carim wrote on TRT World his "dear friend" left behind "a rich legacy of stories that have left a deep impact on people and journalists".
"Her work was tough on power and was decidedly empathetic to all sides," he wrote.
"What made Yasmine stand out, in a newsroom full of talented journalists, was her resolute commitment to listen. To listen sincerely and deeply."
Her LinkedIn profile described her as an award-winning digital, print, television and video journalist with over a decade of experience with top international news outlets.
She was a 2016 World Press Institute Fellow and was more recently a senior features editor at TRT World in Istanbul.
• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youthline: 0800 376 633
• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (Mon-Fri 1pm to 10pm. Sat-Sun 3pm-10pm)
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
• Samaritans 0800 726 666
• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.