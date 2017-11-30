A man has been arrested in relation to an indecent assault on radio host Jay Jay Harvey.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Phillip Cox confirmed to the Herald that a 27-year-old Massey man has been arrested and charged:

Harvey was told of the arrest last night.

Cox said the arrest came after an investigation into Harvey's complaint she was allegedly touched inappropriately by a taxi driver on October 1.

"He has been charged with indecent assault and will be appearing in the Auckland District Court on 6 December," Cox said.

"As this is now before the courts, we are unable to comment further on this matter.

Harvey also declined to comment at this stage.

Harvey recently confirmed she was leaving her morning radio role after 23 years on air.

Harvey originally took to Facebook to outline what happened to her as she caught a taxi home on a Saturday night.